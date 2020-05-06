City of East Lansing waives business and entertainment license fees during COVID-19 pandemic

The East Lansing City Council has approved a resolution to amend the city budget to waive business and entertainment license fees in the 2020 fiscal year.

The city said the resolution was approved in an effort to help businesses who are suffering as a result of the pandemic.

Although the license fees have been eliminated, the city said businesses that maintain business and.or entertainment licenses are still required to submit a renewal application.

The city said the city clerk's office is working mail renewal applications to businesses in early May and applications must be submitted to the city clerk's office, located at 410 Abbot Road, by June 30.

The city said the East Lansing City Council will be considering additional business and community support options at its May 12 and May 26 meetings.

