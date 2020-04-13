City of East Lansing lays off 125 employees

East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas' office has made the decision to lay off 125 employees, effective Monday.

The city told News 10 the employees were expected to get their letters over the weekend.

East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier said most of the people laid off had part-time, seasonal jobs with the city including positions with parking enforcement and the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center.

Mayor Beier said the layoffs needed to happen because of the coronavirus pandemic and most local governments being shut down.

