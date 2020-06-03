City of East Lansing joins Work Share Program

The City of East Lansing has announced it will be enrolling employees in Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency Work Share Program.

The city said the program will allow the city to keep employees at reduced work hours, which will be a 30 to 60% reduction in hours, for the months of June and July.

The city said employees will have their pay supplemented by state unemployment and federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The city said health insurance and other benefits will be maintained for employees through the city.

The City of East Lansing said based on the 97 full and part-time employees currently identified to be enrolled in the program, the city will save $317,000 over four pay periods.

East Lansing said the service reduction will not impact essential public safety and public works services for the community.

"Participating in the Work Share Program will allow the City to save on costs in these challenging financial times, while continuing services at a level that minimizes negative impacts on residents,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas.

The city said as part of the program, East Lansing City Hall and East Lansing 54B District Court will be closed to the public on Fridays after re-opening, which is still planned for Monday, June 15.

The city said upon reopening, the building will be open Monday through Thursday. The hours are to be announced.

