City of East Lansing holds public meeting for first time after police brutality allegations

The City of East Lansing is holding a public meeting Tuesday night.

It will be the first time the council has met since allegations of police brutality were made against the East Lansing Police Department, however, the alleged incident is not on the council's agenda.

Back on Feb. 9, Uwimana Gasito posted pictures on Facebook showing injuries he claims he received from an officer scraping his face against the ground. He was trying to record a video of his brother being arrested when the assault allegedly occurred.

"They came and put handcuffs on me. At first, I was scared because I didn't know why they arrested me so I was resisting a little bit and then all of a sudden they drop me to the ground," said Gasito.

Gasito said he and his brother were just going to 7/11 to pick up a drink when a guy accused him of touching his girlfriend and a fight broke out. In a matter of minutes, the East Lansing Police showed up.

Gasito told News 10 that he and his brother were unlawfully arrested and just wants justice.

The ELPD released a statement to News 10 in response to the incident.

"The East Lansing Police Department has proactively initiated an internal investigation into an allegation of alleged excessive force during an incident that occurred early in the morning on Sunday. Feb 9 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven in downtown East Lansing.

ELPD takes allegations of this nature very seriously and is actively investigating the incident, including gathering statements from all involved and reviewing video footage. ELPD leadership expects professionalism from its sworn officers and the safety of the people within the community is our top priority. If it is discovered that something inappropriate occurred, appropriate action will be taken.

Once the investigation is completed, a special meeting of the East Lansing City Council will be held to provide a public review of all of the body cam and in-car footage from the incident and the video footage will be released at that time," East Lansing Police Chief Larry Sparkes said.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.

