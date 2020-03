The City of East Lansing has extended its deadline for income tax forms.

The city said that deadline has been extended until July 30.

This comes after the IRS pushed back the federal tax filing deadline until July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Community members with questions are asked to call East Lansing Income Tax Administrator DeMar Boyd at 517-319-6862 or email incometax@cityofeastlansing.com.

