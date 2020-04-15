City of Charlotte launches coronavirus hotline

The city of Charlotte is making it easier for people living there to get the latest updates on how coronavirus might be affecting city services.

The city announced Wednesday a new COVID-19 hotline with pre-recorded messages.

“We have been posting updates to the City website and Facebook page,” said City Manager Gregg Guetschow. "But City Council members asked us to look for ways to get information to people who do not have access to the internet.”

The city said the hotline will be used to answer questions residents are asking frequently about changes in city services and programs. In the past week, the city said those questions have been about delays in receiving utility bills and the schedule for leaf and brush collection.

“Although essential city services are continuing, it is not business-as-usual at City Hall,” said Guetschow. “We want to use every tool at our disposal to let the public know how these changes affect their lives.”

Information on the hotline will be summarized and "brief," the city said.

The hotline number is 517-543-8842.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.