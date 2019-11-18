City looking for park upgrade ideas

Plans to upgrade two Lansing parks are in the beginning stages.

City leaders are turning to the community for ideas.

"Could it be adult fitness equitpment? Could it be playground equipment? Could it be a dog park? Could it be farmer's market area? Could there be art in the park? All of those are really on the table," said Lansing Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske.

Mayor Andy Schor previously said there has been "a significant increase in problems at Reutter Park."

It's also a place where many homeless gather.

The city is working with groups that serve the homeless to see how Reutter Park could be used for social services.

The park is also next to a new, multimillion dollar apartment complex.

"You have a bunch of new neighbors coming in down there, but I wouldn't say that's an incentive for it. Really it's just the time that we wanted to take a look at the assets that we have there and how do we enhance those and go forward from those in the future," said Kaschinske. "Being a downtown park and being there, you have so many people around that park that use it either on a daily basis or they come there for special events."

The city is also considering working on the pool at Moores Park.

The public listening session about Moores Park is Thursday at 6 p.m. at ASK which is the old Moores Park School.

The meeting for Reutter Park is December 4 at 6 p.m. at the Capital Area District Library.

