City gets involved due to lack of heat

There are more complaints about a local apartment complex from its tenants.

On Tuesday,we told you about a couple going without heat for a month at Autumn Ridge in Lansing.

Now the Lansing City Council's Public Safety Committee is getting involved.

The City Council President Carol Wood saw that we've been looking into this no heat issue at Autumn Ridge and added it to their public safety meeting agenda.

On Wednesday, News 10 talked with another couple who says they have been living in the apartment complex with no heat since Oct. 31st.

"It's been almost three weeks now and were just a little sick of the cold," said Kaitlyn Kimmel, Autumn Ridge resident.

Not only is it uncomfortable for the people living at the complex, it can also be a safety hazard.

"Every year we respond to tragic fires in Michigan because space heaters were used to help keep people warm," said Kevin Sehlmeyer, Fire Marshall.

Maintenance actually gave the tenants the space heaters while their heat is not working.

The State Fire Marshall says heating devices should be turned off before going to sleep because some fires are started by those accidentally kicking blankets onto a space heater.

Tenants say this has them worried.

"The first night he did bring us three space heaters and we started to use one that night that one did break so I was little nervous about using the other ones," said Kimmel

A professor at Cooley Law School says in a contract a landlord is required to provide necessary services and that includes heat.

"When it's something like heat and its Michigan and it's already Nov," says Kim O'Leary.

"You fix the heat or you say people we can't fix the heat for some reason we're going to let you out of your lease," added O'Leary.

The couple has been reaching out to property management everyday for answers.

News 10 also reached out to Autumn Ridge again on Wednesday and they had no comment on the matter.

"It's not very fun to wear a coat in your apartment," said Andrew Backing, Autumn Ridge resident.

