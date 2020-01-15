City fines company for illegally storing limestone

A Detroit official says a company has been fined $10,000 for illegally storing tons of limestone for months.

David Bell, the city's director of Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department, said Revere Dock LLC stored 40,000 tons (36,287 metric tons) of limestones on its dock along the Detroit River without a permit since July 2019.

The Detroit News reports that the company owns the site where a dock collapsed Nov. 26 and sent construction aggregate material into the river. Federal officials found uranium, lead, several chemicals and heavy metals after the collapse.

