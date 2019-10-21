City experiencing large power outage

Eaton Rapids is experiencing a city-wide power outage, according to their Facebook page.

The city is reporting that the main power feed to the west substation is down, resulting in a large power outage.

They have been in touch with Consumers Energy, who say that they are working on the issue and that it should be resolved within one hour.

Their phones are also down.

Eaton County Sheriff is reporting that lights are out and to treat all intersections as 4-way stops.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

