City declares itself "sanctuary city" for businesses

A city in California has declared itself a "sanctuary city" for businesses, allowing owners to open despite the state's stay-at-home order.

The Atwater City Council made the decision Friday.

It means that businesses within its city limits have the right to open, but that doesn't mean everyone will exercise that right.

A significant complication: the protections are only at the city level. Businesses regulated by the state, including bars, nail and hair salons, could lose their licenses for opening, so many may choose to wait it out.

"We're not looking to jeopardize anyone's business. That's a license you hold with the state of California. So, we don't want to cause any harm there, use your best judgment," Mayor Paul Creighton said.

The sanctuary city doesn't limit its protections for local businesses; non profits like churches can open their doors as well.

Victory Baptist church pastor Richard Miller says outdoor services will take place this Sunday. He moved his services online at the onset of coronavirus.

"It's actually helped us to be more educated on how to keep things clean and reach out to people who can't make it out to church," Miller said.

That education brings modifications like reserved seating, taking someone's temperature upon arrival, and face masks if needed.

The city says no enforcement will take place at the local level. It'll be up to business owners to use best practices to keep the community safe.

