City council taking action over heat

Complaints from people who live in a local apartment complex came up during Thursday's public safety meeting at the Lansing City Council.

News 10 first told you on Tuesday about a couple going without heat for a month at Autumn Ridge Apartments in Lansing.

The Lansing City Council President Carol Wood says she will do whatever it takes to make sure these residents get their heat back on.

"We're going to go to bat for them were going to make sure that through whether it means having to take them to the court to the attorney's office," said Wood.

During the public safety meeting several Autumn Ridge residents came forward to express their concerns.

The Code Enforcement Manager was at the meeting and says they hadn't even heard about the heating issue until seeing our story earlier this week.

"There's actually 7 furnaces out on the property out of 618 units," said Scott Sanford, Manager and Lead House Inspector.

The inspector stated that they spoke with the district manager of Autumn Ridge and they said they are working with Hager Fox heating and cooling company to work out the furnace issues.

News 10 reached out to Autumn Ridge for a comment and they still would not comment on the issues.

"They should have somebody out there by Friday or Monday," said Sanford.

Wood says if Autumn Ridge doesn't start to fix their residents heat issues soon there may be consequences.

"If corrective notices aren't being taken care of we worked with the city attorney to make sure that people will be ticketed and they can receive a ticket that could be $500 a day per day until the corrective action is taken."

Both of the residents News 10 spoke with earlier in the week say they still don't have heat as of Thursday.

The Public Safety Committee is meeting again on Dec. 5.

They hope to have someone from the Autumn Ridge management join them during that meeting to find some answers.

