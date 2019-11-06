City council race decided by 2 votes

Council member and Mayor Mark Meadows held onto his seat by two votes over Erik Altmann. Meadows tells News Ten he is astonished by the results.

"It does prove that every vote counts" says Meadows.

"You know we'll see what happens when they get around to certifying the vote."

Erik Altmann was on the wrong end of that razor-thin margin.

He didn't want to comment on it, so News 10 took to the streets of East Lansing to talk to voters.

At first all we found was regretful non-voters.

"I'm kind of sad I didn't vote, yeah big mistake on my part," says one East Lansing resident.

But we eventually found someone who did cast a ballot.

"You know the difference between two people on the street if you vote that could change whether someones in or someones not," says Grace Provenzano.

In this case, the person who's in is councilman and mayor Mark Meadows, who's grateful for the narrow win and the higher turnout.

"Whatever prompted that is a positive thing for the community and the community indicated that some change and that's how this works this is called a democracy," says Meadows.

The East Lansing clerk tells me there is no automatic recount for a close race.

But Erik Altmann could request one.

