City Council extends State of Emergency

The City of East Lansing is extending its State of Emergency.

The decision was made during an in-person city council meeting Friday morning.

Every chair was sitting six feet apart, but a big surprise was only two council members showed up. The others included Mayor Ruth Beier, who attended by going online.

"I move the continuation of the local state of emergency to April 6, 2020," Beier said.

The decision to call into Friday's council meeting was made to limit the amount of people in the room.

But one council member says trying to hold meetings over the phone is challenging.

"In terms of having three members on a conference call and our city manager on a conference call we were happy to meet at all," said City Council member Jessy Gregg.

By law, city council has to have open meetings for the public, but being under quarantine can make that difficult.

City council says they are trying their best not to violate the open meetings act.

"It's very frustrating trying to maintain that line while you're feeling like you kind of know whats going on and connected to people," said Gregg.

If needed, Mayor Beier now has the power to extend the local state of emergency again.

"We also authorized the Mayor to be the responsible party to extend that so we don't have to meet again in order to extend that up to April 30th," said Gregg. "So she has that power through April 30th and then if we get [to April 30th] then we would have to meet again as a group."

Although Friday's meeting was open to the public, only government employees attended.