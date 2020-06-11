City Clerk opens Monday

The Lansing City Clerk’s office will be open by appointment beginning Monday.

The agency said in a news release Thursday that they will make passport application acceptance and notary services available by appointment, as are business license transactions and Lansing School Board candidate filings.

The office reminded the public that all financial transactions can be done online.

The public and employees entering Lansing City Hall, 124 W. Michigan Ave., must wear a mask if physically able.

For more information or to make an appointment, go to www.lansingmi.gov/clerk or call 517-483-4131.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

