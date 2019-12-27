Citizens meeting held to fight solar farm Friday night

A grassroots citizens group is taking a stand against a solar company that is looking to build an 850-acre solar farm in Benton Township.

The project, 'Sandstone Creek Solar," would be built near Needmore and Pinch Highway in Benton Township.

Geronimo Energy, a renewable energy company, applied for a permit with Eaton County and some residents in Benton County aren't happy about the idea of a solar farm.

"It's easy living. Beautiful views. Nice place to be. Calm and quiet," Charles Meddaugh said of his home of 15 years located near the proposed site. He's concerned the solar field will affect his wife's health.

"My wife has MS. She's susceptible to heat. What happens when you blow wind through 600 acres of hot steel and solar panels and have it drift across? It's going to raise the ambient temperature."

In response to all of this, Benton Township is looking to become a Charter Township, which would allow the township to put its own zoning rules in place as well as a moratorium on solar applications for up to a year.

The Eaton County Coalition for Solar Regulation hosted a citizens meeting Friday, Dec. 27 focused specifically on Benton Township's interim zoning ordinance, as well as matters regarding the project.

According to the Geronimo Energy, the proposed solar energy system will generate enough energy to power more than 23,000 homes annually and will reduce greenhouse emissions by more than 135,000 metric tons of carbon a year.

Geronimo Energy said that it has deep roots in agriculture and prides itself on developing renewable energy projects that are farmer-friendly and beneficial for rural communities, but Meddaugh still has questions.

"The application that has gone in is very ambiguous. We might do this, but we might do that. We're not going to put in any buildings, but we might put in a 100 by 60 building. There's nothing in it that says exactly what they're going to do," he said.

The meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. at the Potterville Masonic Center.

