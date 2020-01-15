Citizen committee joins forces to save historic pool

The City of Lansing is coming together to envision a new future for the historic pool at Moores Park.

At a public meeting regarding the future of the park and pool in November, the public voiced their support for the pool.

Mayor Andy Schor is forming a citizen committee to take the lead on a new project for Moores Park, mainly focusing on the pool, which the city said takes a huge amount of effort, time and money to maintain.

"The People’s Pool: Lansing’s Committee for a Sustainable Moores Park Pool " is made of Lansing residents with the common goal of preserving the pool.

"I certainly want to have a pool at Moores Park for the benefit of Lansing residents,” Schor said. “I fully support this effort by this citizen committee and these citizen leaders to raise the necessary funds and ensure that there is a pool in Moores Park. I encourage all to participate in this effort, and I look forward to working with them to make this public-private effort a great success for all Lansing!”

According to a press release the committee intends to reach that goal by assessing and understanding the maintenance needs of the pool, create a financial structure, renovate and maintain the pool functionality, inform the public of the pool.

A member of the committee Veronica Garcia-Wing said the first step is making a Facebook page to share resources and news, and get people excited and involved with the pool.

Anyone interested in the historic preservation of the pool can join the committees efforts by learning more at

https://www.facebook.com/groups/572503853538438/

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.