Churches turning to technology for Easter services

President Donald Trump wanted to have life back to normal by Easter Sunday.

Churches make adjustments amid coronavirus concerns.

That's now off the table as the number of new cases keeps growing, and that means big changes for churches during their holiest week of the year.

Church parking lots will continue to be empty on Sunday mornings as social distancing continues to be encouraged.

So now many of them are turning to technology as "holy week" approaches.

"The is a very unusually, very unprecedented and in my regards very sad," said Catholic Diocese of Lansing spokesman David Kerr.

"Everything's changed. It's causing us to innovate, think creatively," said Mount Hope Church pastor Joe Mead. "We'll celebrate Easter from here and then we'll broadcast it out to hundreds and thousands of families that are around our community."

Online services have been growing in recent weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Lansing are putting mass online.

"People will have to regrettably, but out of necessity will have to participate pray fully afar from their home," said Kerr.

Kerr said it is especially difficult not having public services because Easter is just days a way.

"Easter is a great moment in the year for not just Christians, but for greater society. for Christians it marks the foundation moment of our faith," he said.

Mead said he's looking forward to being able to celebrate in person again.

"Online is never as good as the real thing. Face-to-face interaction and being with family is super important and good for people," said Mead.

He said the church will always be there with one message.

"Bring the message of hope. We really need help now, " said Mead.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order banning large gatherings does not apply to churches and other places of religious worship.

Individual churches and organizations took it upon themselves to cancel public Masses and other events.

It's not just Christian churches changing plans.

Many synagogues including Shaarey Zedek in East Lansing have canceled public events for Passover.

