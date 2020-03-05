Churches changing services over coronavirus

Churches across the United States are making changes in their worship services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Notably, many Catholic dioceses have halted the the serving of wine during Communion and changed the way that the Communion wafer is distributed.

One of the bishops ordering such changes is Archbishop Paul Etienne of Seattle, whose region is the worst hit in the U.S. with 10 deaths reported so far.

There’s been no indication thus far of any widespread cancellations of worship services.

However, experts say it would be wise for faith leaders to start preparing for that possibility - perhaps by planning to livestream their services on social media.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

