Church seeks to heal the holiday blues

The holiday season is suppose to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many it can also be a time for feeling blue.

Church hosts a Blue Christmas Service.

Sunday afternoon Mason's All Saints Lutheran Church held what the congregation calls it's Blue Christmas service.

It is a service that seeks to bring some understanding for those that might get overwhelmed during the holiday season.

"The last couple years in our congregation we've had so many deaths and just such hard times especially around the holiday's, and so I felt like we needed something more for the congregation way the we can grieve together," said Rev. Christin Vasilenko Fawcett. "I'm just really glad that we can do this, because I think people feel so much pressure around the holiday's, they're are supposed to have the biggest meal, and the best presents and all this stuff, and when you're grieving and when you're deep with a sense of loss it's impossible to do that. "

The church calls this worship event its Blue Christmas service.

The church's pastor believes for many there is a need for a more somber service during the Holiday season.

