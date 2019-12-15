Church packs 125 food baskets for the holidays

It was a day of giving over at the Lansing First Presbyterian Church.

Following their morning worship the congregation headed to their church basement to begin packing up Christmas baskets ahead of the holidays.

Dozens of people pitched in to fill a box with dry and can goods that will help feed families during the holiday season.

"The need is out there, there is a great need for this food," Ron O'Connor, Food Bank Director, said. "I have people begging to get these baskets."

With everyone's teamwork, the church was able to pack 125 food baskets in just an hour.

The baskets cost about $45 each to fill with food.

The money to create these baskets comes from members of the church, as well as a grant by the Greater Lansing Food Bank, and personal donations.

The church has been putting together these baskets for the last 50 years, and they do this charitable action at Thanksgiving time too.

"It's just a great feeling to be able to do this," O'Connor said. "Just that feeling of helping people that makes you feel good."

The church will be distributing these baskets on Monday.

