Church makes 7-foot Notre Dame replica with gingerbread

WESTON, Mo. (KSHB/CNN) – There are gingerbread houses.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church, about 30 miles northwest of Kansas City, has created a detailed replica of Notre Dame using 450 pounds of ingredients. (Source: KSHB, CNN)
And then there are gingerbread cathedrals.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church, about 30 miles northwest of Kansas City, has created a detailed replica of Notre Dame with 450 pounds of ingredients.
The Paris landmark was heavily damaged in a fire this year.
The confectionery masterpiece measures 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 7 feet tall at its highest point.
Lisa Stiffler, one of the creators of the gingerbread Notre Dame, calls it a “feel-good project.”
“I think so many people are going to get joy out of it,” she said.
The project doesn’t lack in detail and required more than a month of non-stop work to pull it off, according to Stiffler.
It took 50 batches of gingerbread.
There are pretzel railings, chocolate gargoyles and white chocolate flying buttresses.
And the famous stained-glass windows? Those are made from melted Jolly Ranchers.
The creation also includes more than 500 LED lights.
This isn’t Stiffler’s first gingerbread rodeo.
A few years ago, she built a replica of her own church.
Last year, it was the Vatican.
“Honestly, while we were making it, you get such a sense of accomplishment,” she said.
Copyright 2019 KSHB via CNN. All rights reserved.