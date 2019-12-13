Church makes 7-foot Notre Dame replica with gingerbread

There are gingerbread houses.

And then there are gingerbread cathedrals.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, about 30 miles northwest of Kansas City, has created a detailed replica of Notre Dame with 450 pounds of ingredients.

The Paris landmark was heavily damaged in a fire this year.

The confectionery masterpiece measures 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 7 feet tall at its highest point.

Lisa Stiffler, one of the creators of the gingerbread Notre Dame, calls it a “feel-good project.”

“I think so many people are going to get joy out of it,” she said.

The project doesn’t lack in detail and required more than a month of non-stop work to pull it off, according to Stiffler.

It took 50 batches of gingerbread.

There are pretzel railings, chocolate gargoyles and white chocolate flying buttresses.

And the famous stained-glass windows? Those are made from melted Jolly Ranchers.

The creation also includes more than 500 LED lights.

This isn’t Stiffler’s first gingerbread rodeo.

A few years ago, she built a replica of her own church.

Last year, it was the Vatican.

“Honestly, while we were making it, you get such a sense of accomplishment,” she said.

