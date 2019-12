If you live in Grand Ledge and are looking for something to do with you Christmas tree, don't worry.

The city said city-wide Christmas tree pick-up will begin Jan. 2.

The city says tree pick-up will last for two weeks, with two days dedicated to each zone.

If you plan to throw out your tree, they should be set out on the curb between the sidewalk and the curb.

