Christmas tree fire demonstration

Meridian township fire officials will demonstrate just how fast a Christmas tree can start a fire.

In fact, it can only take a matter of minutes for a tree to be engulfed in flames.

Fire officials want to reiterate that if you have a live tree make sure you keep it watered to prevent something like this from happening.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 1 of every 4 home Christmas tree fires is cause by electrical problems. The NFPA said that although Christmas tree fires are rare, they can also be more serious.

Some tips from the NFPA on how Christmas tree safety:

Pick a tree that is fresh and green, and the needles do not fall off when touched.

Before placing the tree in the stand be sure to cut at least two inches off the base, and keep the tree watered daily.

Do not place the tree in front of an exit.

Replace any lights that are old, cords are fraying, or has loose bulb connections.

Of course, never use candles to decorate the tree, and maybe slightly less obvious, unplug your Christmas lights when you're not home or going to bed.

