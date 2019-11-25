Christmas light show sets Cooley Law School Stadium aglow

A beautiful display of festive lights decorate the Cooley Law School Stadium just in time for the holidays.

These holiday lights will brighten up the stadium every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 23 until Christmas.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will run through 8:30 p.m.

The lights wrap around the entire stadium, so people can take a stroll around the park and enjoy them.

There will be activities on the days the park is open. Kids can visit with Santa, make ornaments, make s'mores, and even ride a rain around the park.

Admission is just five dollars. Kids six and under are free.

