Christmas inflatable stolen from Gratiot County home

A family is missing one of their favorite Christmas decorations after a real-life Grinch swiped it right from their front yard.

The incident happened in the city of Riverdale in Gratiot County.

The 7-foot inflatable lion is Brad Conn's wife's favorite Christmas decoration.

He gave it to her as a gift for her birthday several years ago. Her birthday is the day after Christmas.

"It wasn't just for her. It was the neighborhood that enjoyed it too. We're one of the few residents that actually put decorations like that out in our neighborhood," Conn said.

On Wednesday night, Conn discovered that the lion that once stood in his front yard was gone.

"You can see where they had taken it and dragged it in the snow."

Conn said that whomever this Grinch was also stole his family's sense of security.

"Am I going to be able to leave decorations out in the yard? Are they going to be stolen if I put more out? What can we do to rearrange the decorations so people aren't tempted to. Maybe we need to buy a security camera.."

To prevent theft, you can put your inflatables up on your roof or you can move them closer to your house and away from the sidewalk. You can also use an anchor or tape down lights, or install motion sensor lights or alarms.

Even though he's disappointed, Conn said that he won't let this ruin his holiday spirit.

"That one bad apple doesn't mean that that's the way society is. Don't let it stop you from putting out your decorations and enjoying your holiday season."

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office said that they haven't received any recent reports of stolen Christmas decorations.

The Conn's did not file a police report.

