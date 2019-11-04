Christmas decorations popping up before Thanksgiving

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, even though Thanksgiving is three and a half weeks away.

Decorations have started popping up on houses around Mid-Michigan, and stores are putting out their Christmas displays.

Leaves line the streets and pumpkins stay put on porches, but at Pat Fackler's house, it's a different story.

"I love holidays, I don't know what it is but I enjoy it," said Fackler.

Fackler didn't miss a beat, she was out there just one day after Halloween hanging the garland and ornaments on her back porch.

"People probably think I one of those people that are too early for the holiday."

She's not wrong....

"If someone just put up Christmas lights, I would think they are being a little bit ostentatious," said Art Scholbe, a Mason Resident.

But the real reason for this earlier Christmas season, Fackler says it's because of the warmer weather.

"I do it because the weather is really nice right now and put the Christmas decor and lights up but I don't light them until Thanksgiving," said Fackler.

Some people already have even set up and decorated their Christmas trees inside their homes.

For Kean's in Mason, they are wasting no time to turn their store into a winter wonderland.

"We start from the back of the store so we don't shock people. we start daily putting up a new holiday tree everyday filling it with ornaments," said Teresa Wren, of Kean's.

Kean's plans to have more than 20 trees decorated throughout the store even before Thanksgiving.

"Most people do start decorating the day after Thanksgiving, so we need to have ours all out as they come in so they have seen it so they know where to come when they start decorating," said Wren.

So whether you deck the halls now, or wait until after Thanksgiving many are just happy that Christmas is right around the corner.

"There is nothing wrong with having Christmas in your heart no matter when," added Joann Depeel, a Mason Resident

Another reason people and stores may be decorating so early?

This year, Thanksgiving lands on November 28th, the latest possible date it can be.

Which leaves the holiday shopping season with six fewer days than last year.

