Christmas Eve shopping hours

People finishing their Christmas shopping the night before may be a little late, but don't lose hope yet! There are still stores open on Christmas Eve, and shopping options leading up to that special morning unwrapping gifts under the tree.

Christmas Eve

Walmart: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meijer: 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kroger: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lansing Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meridian Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohls: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington Coat Factory: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Marshall's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores are open 24 hours, but some locations differ.

CVS: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Quality Dairy: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day

Walmart: Closed

Meijer: Closed

Kroger: Closed

Lansing Mall: Closed

Meridian Mall: Closed

TJ Maxx: Closed .

Target: Closed

Kohls: Closed

Burlington Coat Factory: Closed

Marshall's: Closed

Walgreens: Most stores are open 24 hours, but some locations differ.

CVS: Closed

Quality Dairy: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.