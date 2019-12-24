Christmas Eve shopping hours

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- People finishing their Christmas shopping the night before may be a little late, but don't lose hope yet! There are still stores open on Christmas Eve, and shopping options leading up to that special morning unwrapping gifts under the tree.
Christmas Eve
Walmart: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meijer: 12 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kroger: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lansing Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meridian Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohls: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Burlington Coat Factory: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Marshall's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walgreens: Most stores are open 24 hours, but some locations differ.
CVS: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Quality Dairy: 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas Day
Walmart: Closed
Meijer: Closed
Kroger: Closed
Lansing Mall: Closed
Meridian Mall: Closed
TJ Maxx: Closed .
Target: Closed
Kohls: Closed
Burlington Coat Factory: Closed
Marshall's: Closed
Walgreens: Most stores are open 24 hours, but some locations differ.
CVS: Closed
Quality Dairy: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.