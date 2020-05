Chris Janson, Chris Young, Brett Young and Carly Pearce are set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend.

The show, hosted by Bobby Bones, begins Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.

News 10 will be reairing the show on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

You can also watch the performance live on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

