Chippewa County man charged with 125 wildlife crimes following DNR investigation

A 56 year-old Pickford man was arraigned Wednesday morning in Chippewa County's 91st District Court on 125 wildlife misdemeanor charges, following a months-long investigation by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Kurt Johnson Duncan faces charges that include illegally harvesting 18 wolves over the past 18 months and killing and disposing of three bald eagles.

Wolves are protected in Michigan and are on the federal endangered species list. Bald eagles are protected under state law, as well as the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Duncan, who today pleaded not guilty to all charges, faces up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine for each wolf, up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine for each eagle, restitution of $1,500 per eagle and $500 per wolf, and up to 90 days in jail and $500 fine for each of the other wildlife crimes.

Duncan's cash bond is set at $500 and the Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is seeking $30,000 in restitution to the state for the illegally taken animals.

