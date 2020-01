Chipotle will have to pay a $1.3 million fine for more than 13,000 violations of child labor laws.

The popular Mexican food chain had violations in 50 stores throughout Massachusetts.

The state Attorney General says it had minors working past midnight for more than 48 hours a week.

Teenagers said they worked so many hours they couldn't keep up with school work.

