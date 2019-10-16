Chipotle offering debt-free college

Chipotle is going to pay for its employees to get tech or business degrees.

The new program launches on November 15, 2019 and is the chain's latest attempt to attract and hang onto talent.

Employees who have been at the company for at least 120 days and work a minimum of 15 hours per week can choose from 75 different degree programs at five schools.

The employees stay with Chipotle while in school and the company asks them to remain for at least six months after they earn their degrees.

Copyright 2019 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.

