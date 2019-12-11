Chipotle is giving away free burritos

If you're a Chipotle fan, you're going to love this.

Chipotle is giving out free food this week as part of they call "Holiday Extravaganza," but you've got to act fast.

The restaurant will be posting a free burrito code each day on Instagram, but only the first 500 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free burrito.

After all of the free burritos have been claimed, Chipotle will delete the post.

For more information on the deal go to Chipotle's Instagram, by clicking here.

