Chipotle celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 is Cinco de Mayo and one major restaurant chain wants to help you celebrate.

The Chipotle chain has a special deal to help you through this year's celebration muted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chipotle is offering a free Queso Blanco and extending its free delivery offer through Sunday, May 10.

Patrons who place an order on the Chipotle app or the company's website, chipotle.com can use promo code queso-5-5 at checkout to receive their free Queso Blanco when it is added to an entrée on Tuesday.

There is a $10.00 minimum for free delivery.

