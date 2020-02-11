Chipotle celebrates with Guac Mode!

Chipotle is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its customer rewards program, with "Guac Mode."

It's giving away free guacamole and extras to current and new members throughout 2020, but to unlock access, you have to be a member of the loyalty program by February 20th.

Eligible members will get a reward for one free topping or side of guacamole with the purchase of a regular entree.

Chipotle is also offering free delivery every Sunday this month, on all orders of $10 or more through the Chipotle app.

