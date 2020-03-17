China revoking press credentials of American journalists

China announced that it will revoke the media credentials of all American journalists at three major U.S. news organizations, in effect expelling them from the country.

The foreign ministry said Wednesday that China demands American journalists working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post whose credentials are due to expire before the end of the year to hand back their press cards within 10 days.

It comes after the Trump administration designated five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions and restricted the number of Chinese who could work for them in a de facto expulsion of about one-third of their Chinese staff.

