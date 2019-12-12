Chile: Plane that vanished en route to Antarctica found

Relatives of passengers of a missing military plane arrive to an airbase in Punta Arenas, Chile, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Searchers using planes, ships and satellites were combing the Drake Passage on Tuesday, hunting for the plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to an Antartica base. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Updated: Thu 3:11 PM, Dec 12, 2019

(AP) - Chilean officials say that searchers have recovered parts of a military transport plane that disappeared en route to Antarctica.

Defense Minister Alberto Espina also says they’ve found human remains from some of the 38 passengers who were aboard when the plane took off from southernmost Chile.

Officials said Thursday they don’t expect to find any survivors.

The C-130 Hercules departed from a base in far-southern Chile on a regular maintenance flight for an Antarctic base. Radio contact was lost 70 minutes after the Monday takeoff.

Officials say they’re using DNA to identify the victims.

