A new study reveals children's behavior may be linked to bacteria in their gut.

Scientists from Oregon State University looked at 40 children between five and seven years old.

They found kids with behavior problems had different microbiome profiles than those who did not.

But the quality of the parent-child relationship, and parental stress, affected just how big those differences were.

Experts say this does not mean gut bacteria causes behavior problems, but there is an association.

The study was led by researchers at Oregon State University and published in 'mBio'.

