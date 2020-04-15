Global public health leaders say over 100-million children may not get a measles vaccine due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Measles and Rubella Initiative, 24 low and middle income countries have paused or postponed national immunization programs.

There may also be some effects in wealthier countries, like the U.S..

Pediatricians are seeing significant drops in well-child visits, including those for routine vaccinations.

Over the past several years, measles was making a resurgence in some areas.

The World Health Organization reports there were an estimated 9.7 million cases of measles in 2018, and over 142-thousand deaths.

The study was led by researchers at Measles and Rubella Initiative.

