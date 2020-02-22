Children fund Vietnam Vet Honor Flight

For the first time, just Michigan Vietnam veterans are set to fly to Washington D.C. and visit memorials all for free thanks to a Michigan children's group.

On Saturday, the children of the American Revolution presented a check of more than $41,000 dollars to the Michigan Honor Flight.

This is the first honor flight mission in the nation to be funded by a children's group.

Members of the Children of the American Revolution say Vietnam veterans couldn't be more deserving.

"Whether or not you agree with the politics of the Vietnam war, you still have to respect those soldiers who went and sacrificed and sometimes made the ultimate sacrifice for our country because that's an incredibly hard thing to do, but they still served our country," said Alice Kraatz,CAR Member.

Saturday's Children of the American Revolution presentation will continue at the Ramada Lansing hotel and conference center at 6:30, where a major announcement on behalf of the Dick & Betsy Devos foundation is anticipated.

