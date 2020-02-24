Children aren't getting enough exercise

The world's leading pediatricians say doctors need to be sure children are getting enough exercise.

Studies show the average preschooler is sedentary for over six hours a day, and only a quarter of teens get the recommended amount of daily exercise.

That's why the American Academy of Pediatrics wants doctors to assess their patients' activity levels.

If they fall short, they should work with parents to find more opportunities for their children to get exercise.

The study was led by researchers at the American Academy of Pediatrics and published in 'Pediatrics.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.