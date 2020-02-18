Childhood asthma & household cleaners

New research reveals exposure to household cleaning products as a baby may increase the risk of childhood asthma.

The Canadian study included over two-thousand children exposed to soaps, detergents and other cleaners during their first four months.

They were more likely to develop asthma and wheeze by age 3 than babies not exposed to these products.

Scented and sprayed cleaners posed the highest risk of respiratory issues.

The study was led by researchers at Simon Fraser University and published in 'Canadian Medical Association Journal.'

