Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying all pet adoption fees at shelter

Kansas City Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi celebrated the team’s Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers in a heartfelt way.

In a Facebook post, the Kansas City Pet Project revealed Nnadi decided to pay the adoption fees for all the dogs at the shelter.

Nnadi has been helping the shelter through his self-named foundation the entire 2019-2020 football season.

“We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending,” the post reads on the Kansas City Pet Project Facebook page.

Fortune reports the KC Pet Project has more than 100 dogs up for adoption, valuing Nnadi’s donation at between $8,000 and $35,000 depending on each dog’s adoption fee.

Sunday’s game was the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

