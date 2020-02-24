Chief James Craig says murder suspect being treated at the hospital

Detroit Police Chief James Craig confirmed in a press conference Friday that Kenyel Brown, who is accused of six homicides, one non-fatal shooting and two car-jackings, is being treated at a local hospital.

Craig said he is in critical condition following a self-inflicted, single gunshot wound to the head.

Craig said the police department received a call at 1:30 p.m. Monday from an adult bookstore located on 8 mile on Detroit's. Craig said the caller, who worked at the book store, recognized the suspect.

Officers responded, but Craig said the suspect had left. Craig said officers on scene received information that he was headed to Oak Park.

Craig said area-officers began a search for the suspect.

About an hour later, Craig said the suspect was seen jumping fences and then a gunshot was heard.

"That suspect fired a single gunshot to his head," Craig said.

The suspect was then detained and transported to a local hospital.

The Detroit Police Chief said officers have been working around the clock to catch the suspect.

The investigation into Brown's crimes is still ongoing.

Craig said Brown is on active parole and has already served 10 years for manslaughter.

