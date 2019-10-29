Chief Green hears from community amid shooting investigation

There were no empty seats at the Highland Cooperative office Tuesday night.

The community came out to hear from neighbors who heard the gunshots that left one man dead and four others wounded.

The Lansing Police Department hosted a community listening session to talk about gun violence and preventative measures to crime.

The conversation comes following a weekend shooting on Miller Road that shook neighbors who live nearby.

Early Sunday morning 22-year-old Tayveon Williams of Jackson was killed in the gunfire.

"There were some expressed fears as a result of the shooting that took place this weekend so we wanted to come out and listen to see what their concerns were," said Chief Green,

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

"We do know that there are multiple people involved in this and it's an open investigation and we'll be able to make some conclusions hopefully sooner than later," said Chief Green.

If you know anything about the Miller Road shooting call Lansing Police.

