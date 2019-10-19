Chicks with Hits bring live country music to Jackson tonight

Three of country music's biggest female stars will come together for one night only on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. when the Chicks with Hits concert comes to the Potter Center at Jackson College.

Chicks with Hits features Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss.

The country music trio has a combined 36 top 10 singles and have sold over 10 million records.

Enjoy popular hits from these "chicks," such as "Poor, Poor, Pitiful Me," "Better Things to Do," "Outbound Plane," "Someday Soon," "Mi Vida Loca" and "When You Walk in the Room."

Tickets for Chicks with Hits are $50, $45 and $30 and may be purchased by calling 517.796.8600

