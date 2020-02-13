Chicken Bucket Clogs at NY Fashion Week

"You are what you eat," but KFC wants you to wear what you eat.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has teamed up with Crocs to make the Kentucky Fried Chicken by Crocs "Bucket Clog."

The shoe made its debut during New York's Fashion Week.

Global artist "Me Love Me A Lot" (Mlma) wore the platform shoes that will be available for consumers to purchase this spring.

They feature a realistic Kentucky Fried Chicken pattern and a nod to the iconic red-striped bucket, along with two removable, chicken-scented charms that look like fried chicken drumsticks.

