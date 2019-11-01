Chick-fil-Oops!

Chick-fil-A issues an apology.
The fast food chain sent a promotion to its loyalty program members about National Sandwich Day, which is November 3rd, which falls on a Sunday...
All Chick-fil-A's are closed on Sundays.
But Popeyes is taking advantage of the faux pas.
Its chicken sandwich, which smashed sales forecasts, drew long lines, sold out, and even prompted a lawsuit, returns Sunday.
Popeyes notes: they are open on Sundays.
