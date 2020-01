Chick-fil-A is giving away nuggets.

Now through the end of the month Chick-fil-A will give away an eight-count nugget box, or its new Kale Crunch Side.

You just need to log in to your Chick-fil-A-One mobile app, or create an account.

Freebies for joining a rewards program are common in the fast food world, but freebies for existing members with no purchase necessary that's making news.

