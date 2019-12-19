Chest of drawers recalled

Hillsdale Furniture is recalling five-drawer chests.

They can tip-over if not properly anchored to the wall, and trap, injure, or even kill children.

About 31-thousand chests were sold in the United States at Bob's Discount Furniture and other retailers.

They come in white, mission oak, espresso and dove gray colors.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.

Contact Hillsdale furniture to receive a free repair or refund.

